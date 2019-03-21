David McNarry: Bring on a general election and the Brexit party coalition to take on the remainers

Stand fast, stay calm Brexiteers and be patient for a little while longer. A general election bring it on!

The Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems, the lot will be shaking in their remainer boots when a Brexit party coalition takes them on.

It will delay the leaving process but a new Parliament representative of the people will make the result worthwhile. The nation is leaving on WTO terms or with a withdrawal treaty which excludes the backstop irrespective of an election, or the Speaker’s intervention. Brexit is unstoppable.

We are not as Corbyn asserts in a national crisis but dogged by a self inflicted remainer party political mess.

The UK is in a better economical state than any EU member state.

Inward investment is the best in Europe and the second best in the world. Employment is at record levels, things are looking up despite the doom and gloom merchants. The country is not grinding to a halt. No one will starve or die of thirst.

We produce enough food products to feed ourselves with more than enough left to market. Life saving medicines will never be denied by humanitarians. Business will lead as it always has and succeed in finding its own levels.

Time to sort out the men and women from the children and get out of the EU with control of our self determination in responsible hands.

David McNarry, Comber, Co Down