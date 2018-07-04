David McNarry: DUP has chance to uphold Brexit

Should it transpire at the weekend that Theresa May is willing to betray the nation’s vote to leave the European Union by keeping us bound into Brussels, then it is the responsibility of the DUP to uphold the honour and integrity of our democracy.

One doesn’t know what, if any, guarantees were sought or given when the prime minister met Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds on Monday.

Letters to Editor

A double cross of over 17 million voters will surely test the mettle of the DUP who campaigned for a Brexit win .

Nigel Farage and Jacob Rees-Mogg have repeatedly warned about Brussels treachery in the past.

Today both are with justification expressing real concerns over the dithering Mrs May losing her nerve by choosing to go with the gutless remainers in her Cabinet.

An irresponsible decision would plunge the country into a worse state of chaos than it is currently.

The onus rests with the DUP to urgently message the prime minister, unless they know differently, and advise her that any watering down on the customs union or back tracking on the border will be met with stern resistance and bring to an end their support for the government with immediate effect.

Demonstrating that twisted words by conniving officials in cahoots with the EU will not be tolerated shows leadership — unlike the dodgers attempting to pull the wool over the peoples’ eyes by pulling out of the hat a white paper which is Brexit in name only.

David McNarry, Comber, Co Down