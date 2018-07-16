David McNarry: NI is the weakest link in Brexit

It is incomprehensible that the border issue has been allowed to be a pawn in Brexit.

When the prime minister committed to the pernicious back stop arrangement the writing was on the wall.

The intention to sacrifice our historic partitioned border was spiteful.

Now it sits as an alternative to a customs union border set in the Irish Sea.

Theresa May in her hot pursuit of brokering any sort of deal with Brussels has conceded in the white paper that Northern Ireland is the weakest link.

“The threat of a border in the Irish sea not only remains but is rising,” is how Ben Lowry spelt it out last Saturday (‘NI is still at risk of a disastrous internal UK border at Irish Sea,’ July 14).

In welcoming our government throwing in the towel, Leo Varadkar is not indicating that the Irish will withdraw their grip on the border. Far from it!

The prime minister is pushing a softer than soft Brexit as evidenced by her rolling over to the darling remainer elites and abandoning control of our borders.

She might yet vote for driving a customs border into the Irish Sea.

The Brexit means Brexit call by the vicar’s daughter has turned into a disgraceful deceit.

Such duplicity now sees the true Brexit mandate a demoralised busted flush as demonstrated in a Sky poll reporting that a whopping 63% do not trust Mrs May to deliver the Brexit they voted for.

As the Daily Telegraph editorial commented on the White Paper ‘there is a looming sense of a sell out’.

No longer can unionism be confident that the prime minister will fight to protect our border and maintain its jurisdiction as the property of the United Kingdom.

The Chequers white paper is a massive climbdown capitulating to Brussels.

Who would have thought that a British prime minister’s future rests not with her party, not with the people but is entirely in the hands of the EU.

Unless she is replaced quickly by someone willing and able to uphold the integrity of the Union then who will save Northern Ireland from the border transferring to Irish control under EU dictation?

David McNarry, Comber