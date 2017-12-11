David McNarry: Theresa May has rolled over on sovereignty, under a guise of creative ambiguity

After a week of sabre rattling and unedifying aggression emanating from both Brussels and Dublin, unionism can be in no receptive mood to welcome the Brexit giveaways of the prime minister.

There is no deal concluded yet.

We move onto the next round which will ultimately decides the ‘transition’ terms for finally leaving the European Union.

The flimsy agreement on a form of words which saw Mrs May in an early morning dash to Brussels for a photo-call summed up the charade of spin.

What transpired over the border is transferred to ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’ box of tricks.

The concerns are that Mrs May has already put £40 billion on the table, entered the wide boy world of creative ambiguity and this week rolled over on the sovereignty of the border and territorial alignment.

As negotiators her team are making a dogs dinner out of rescinding a nonbinding contract.

Whatever the compliments for the prime minister, be in no doubt the shabby concessions on the border will come back to bite her! David McNarry, Co Down