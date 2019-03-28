Democracy is showing cracks and separation of powers collapsing

The refusal of a defeated side in an election or referendum to accept the result cracks one of the cornerstones of liberal democracy.

This is now followed by the collapse of the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branch of government, clearing the way for a majoritarian Parliamentary dictatorship.

If Parliament does not make a fool of itself in the next two days, which would save us, then the battle lines between popular sovereignty and parliamentary sovereignty will have been drawn.

Keeping this conflict in the political domain will be very difficult.

The country is divided between two distinct and now mutually exclusive forms of national identity, the British traditional identity centred on the Leavers, and the European or modernist identity centred on Remainers.

This road leads to disaster.

Scott Roberts, Belfast