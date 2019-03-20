Direct rule with a new secretary of state is the least worst option for Northern Ireland

At this time when we await the inquiry report on RHI, it is a bit rich for Nigel Dodds to label the NIO as ‘dysfunctional’.

It is abundantly clear that, in general, the ineptitude of the NIO simply compounds that of Stormont as a whole and, in particular, those parties which have brought us into the current sorry mess.

If the DUP is not prepared to press for democratic voluntary coalition in an attempt to save the province, then the ‘least worst option’ has to be direct rule with a new secretary of state.

Somehow I fear resistance by those MLAs who would be out of a job will carry the day.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry