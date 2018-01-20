Dublin seems to want to make Brexit hard for UK

The recent unhelpful comments by the Eire prime minister Mr Varadkar and his side kick Simon Conveney should not come as a surprise to unionist people.

Some believe it is to do with being greener than Sinn Fein/IRA in the expectation of elections in the Republic of Ireland.

Letters to Editor

There may be some truth in that, but I believe that all the provocative comments have begun since the people of the United Kingdom voted to leave the EU diktat.

It is as if the Republic of Ireland want to cause the United Kingdom all the hassle they can as we make our departure from the EU.

They even would risk it having an adverse effect on relationships in Northern Ireland.

They are prepared to play around with the so called peace process when it suits their agenda and try to falsely interpret the failing Belfast agreement.

It really shows that when push comes to shove, the Republic of Ireland are not the friends some people thought they were.

They are prepared to cause all sorts of turmoil in Northern Ireland for their own ends and to put undue pressure on the UK government.

The majority of the Republic’s politicians seem to want their cake and eat it. On the one hand they want to be part of the EU project and cause difficulty for the UK getting a fair deal, but on the other hand they want to continue free trading with the UK.

You could say that they are putting EU interests before even their own farming community who have much to lose if a deal is not struck!

If the Republic continue in their present disruptive mindset, the UK government should make it clear that Northern Ireland is leaving on the same terms as the rest of the UK.

Contrary to what Varadkar is saying, unionists must continue to stand up to the Republic’s bullying and not allow themselves to be used by them to undermine the British peoples democratic will.

The United Kingdom have voted leave in their quest for freedom to run their own country, in deciding their own laws, controlling immigration and having sovereignty over their own country.

If the Republic of Ireland want to remain part of the EU project and be subject to their laws, that is a decision they must live with and the consequences.

The UK has voted to leave and they should respect the wishes of the all the British people.

John Mulholland, Doagh