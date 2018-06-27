DUP have chance to influence Brexit

The DUP political strategy on Brexit is baffling.

Their current approach is pushing many European minded Protestants to consider a united Ireland as being a better outcome than being out of the EU altogether.

Ironically, it seems to me that the DUP strategy over Brexit is doing more to progress the potential of a united Ireland than any other movement since partition.

The DUP are in a unique position to influence British policy relating to Brexit and to help bring sense to the table.

They should be looking after the genuine interests of the people of Northern Ireland, if not, I suspect they will live to regret it.

Mark Doyle, Co Meath