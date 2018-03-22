DUP MP: The hyprocrisy of O’Muilleoir’s ‘new Belfast’ moniker

For decades, Sinn Fein has tried to blame the state for every murder that took place in the Troubles.

The republican definition of collusion is now so wide that it does not even require fact, evidence or logic to back it up their attempts to rewrite history.

Letters to Editor

Mairtin O’Muilleoir’s latest comments in relation to the Milltown Cemetery attack is the latest example.

His comments are clearly an attempt to distract from the anniversaries of brutal IRA killings such as the murder of two innocent children at Warrington on this week in 1993, the brutal murder of two corporals in West Belfast on this week in 1988 and of twenty-one year-old Gillian Johnston from Fermanagh on this week in 1988.

At the time of the Warrington bombing, the IRA blamed others for their decision to target innocent shoppers with three bombs and provide no adequate warning.

It seems republicans always want to say it was someone else’s fault.

To link police to the Milltown attack is not only baseless, but a calculated insult to those who served and protected our community within the Royal Ulster Constabulary.

They stood against loyalist and republican terrorists.

Mairtin O’Muilleoir and Sinn Fein will not succeed in their attempts to rewrite history.

Every attempt to glorify sectarian killers like Ramond McCreesh or demonise those who stood for law and order will be challenged.

Mairtin O’Mulleoir’s comments reinforce the hypocrisy of his “new Belfast” moniker whilst he spends his time glorifying the terrorism of the past.

Emma Little-Pengelly, DUP MP for Belfast South