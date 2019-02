Dr Ciaran O’ Coigligh’s letter (‘Catholics like me back the DUP as the only Christian party in Ireland,’ Feb 1) confirms the very point I was making on January 22 (‘Better to explain why Ken Clarke is wrong in his comments on DUP, rather than criticise him,’)

Instead of criticising Kenneth Clarke and leaving it at that, the DUP itself should have made the points highlighted by Dr O’ Coigligh.

AC Thompson, Dungannon