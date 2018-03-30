Easter shows that Christianity’s obituary might be written too soon

The term ‘Post-Christian Society’ is one that has been much coined in recent years by observers of how it goes with the church throughout the United Kingdom.

Another survey last week only seemed to strengthen this assessment revealing among other things that 70% of 16 to 29 year olds in the United Kingdom identify with no religion.

Letters to Editor

Which translates into the palliative comfort that at least the death of Christianity as a national force will be a quick one.

A great lot could be said about all these observations, statistics and judgements but if the lesson of Easter teaches anything, it is that we can be hasty writing obituaries.

For to speak of the ‘Post-Christian Era’ is to speak also of the ‘Post-Christ Era’ which only lasted three days.

The only set of figures concerning ‘the end’ that count for anything are 1st Corinthians 15:24,25 —

“Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put down all rule and all authority and power. For he must reign.”

Rev John Coates, Kellswater Reformed Presbyterian Church, Kells