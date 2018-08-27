Education needs a Bengoa-type review, says Alliance MLA

The news that the Education Authority (EA) considered removing all school crossing patrols is proof the entire education system needs a Bengoa-style review.

The BBC has revealed a letter from the EA in which it states it deliberated removing all lollipop men and women as part of a cost-cutting measure, as well as other “difficult choices” such as withdrawing uniform allowances. However, EA board members rejected the proposal.

It is well known the Education Authority faces a deficit, with recent estimates suggesting it is around £58 million for the forthcoming financial year.

Alliance has previously raised the need for a Bengoa-style review of our entire education system. We have had numerous reports and recommendations into it but they have not been adequately implemented.

A comprehensive review and implementation of reform is needed urgently if we are to arrest the financial crisis on our schools.

The fact the removal of crossing patrol guards was even contemplated shows how unsustainable the current situation is.

Unless the Bengoa-style review takes place, there will unfortunately be more and more of these unacceptable proposals.

Chris Lyttle MLA, Alliance Education spokesperson