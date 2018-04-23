Eighth amendment referendum is about compassion

Since when has this referendum in the Republic on the eighth amendment been about what stage of pregnancy a life begins? The hard fact is it is a potential life at conception.

Another hard fact is whether they have to travel or not women will access abortion if it is a decision they have had to make.

No referendum result will stop abortions.

After a yes vote and legislation for 12 weeks, women will still travel after the 12 weeks.

With a no vote the same number of women will access abortion but the added travel will in fact ensure the pregnancy has progressed by weeks.

This referendum is about compassion not only for the woman who needs to terminate her pregnancy for whatever reasons but for a humane, dignified end to a potential life that cannot be. Vote Yes!

Margaret McCarthy, Kinsale, Co Cork