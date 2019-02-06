Emma Little Pengelly: Prime minister must stand strong and get legally binding change to backstop

It is good that the prime minister is visiting Northern Ireland, including my constituency, but also that she is returning to Brussels to seek change which can address our objections to the draft withdrawal agreement.

The backstop is the problem and Parliament has spoken with a definitive voice to reject it.

Letter to the editor

We want to reach a deal which can provide certainty for business but that also is in the long-term interests of Northern Ireland.

It must be one which respects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.

Northern Ireland cannot be left as a rule taker, running to Dublin to seek changes to the rules governing our core industries.

Whilst there have been positive voices from Brussels about the need to seek creative solutions, such commentary will now be put to the test.

There needs to be a political will to reach a consensus which works for the United Kingdom and also the European Union.

The prime minister must stand strong and press for the necessary legally binding changes.

Emma Little-Pengelly,DUP MP South Belfast (member of House of Commons’ International Trade Committee)