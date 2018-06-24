‘Enlightened’ Presbyterians had the same view on marriage

If humanists like Brian McClinton (‘Ulster Presbyterians were among the most enlightened people in Ireland but have stepped back into the Dark Ages,’ June 21) are to lecture Presbyterians then he should get his facts right.

The Presbyterian Church today holds exactly the same views on homosexuality as the “enlightened” Presbyterians he praises.

He is right however on one issue. Homosexuality is rife in nature.

So also are rape, incest and cannibalism.

Do humanists back legalisation of those activities as well?

Ronnie Crawford, Dromore BT25