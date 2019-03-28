EU-Irish demand for backstop might bring about the border it was designed to prevent

Saturdays News Letter (‘EU discussing how to avoid hard border says Taoiseach,’ March 23) reported claims by Irish Premier Leo Varadkar that the EU was discussing measures to avoid a hard border in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Does the Irish government and the EU not see the irony that by insisting on the backstop they could well bring about the very situation that the backstop was designed to prevent.

It’s time to scrap the backstop or is a no deal Brexit less of a problem than the EU losing face?

Alex Swan, Drumbo