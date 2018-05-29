The matter of abortion is perplexing indeed.

Some people experience nature rejecting new life when biological systems prompts a miscarriage.

Letters to Editor

A professor of gynaecology once told me this happens more often in first pregnancies as the body adjusts to conception.

This experience can be shattering for coupes looking for their first child.

However, the current trend to consciously cast aside a human outside natural processes because they are inconvenient I cannot accept.

Every potential human in the womb must be valued as the oncoming of a human soul.

When dealing with rape we must remember that the rapist is the criminal to be punished.

The little human conceived is not a criminal.

I hope we are not drifting toward a society where disposal of created humans is based on consumer expediency.

The right to life is pre-eminent.

David Barbour, Coleraine