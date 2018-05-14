Existence of NI shows that British state suffered moral collapse a long time ago

Ben Lowry (‘If legacy structures make IRA and state seem equally at fault it will be the final moral collapse,’ May 12, P11) stated, “If the Historical Investigations Unit [HIU] does not lead to far more findings against terrorists, it will be the final proof that the UK has suffered a moral collapse.”

The existence of Northern Ireland proves beyond doubt that the British state suffered a moral collapse a long time ago.

To quote Sam McBride (‘Moment three years hence could be seminal for the Union,’ May 12, P8): “In 2021, the centenary of the creation of Northern Ireland will be marked.

It will be a time when allegiances are pondered, and in some cases reassessed.

“For the majority of the population which is unionist, it will be a milestone of enormous significance.

A state, pragmatically carved out of an island at a time of immense European upheaval and against the wishes of a significant minority of the new Northern Ireland’s inhabitants, will have survived for 100 years.”

In other words, 100 years of imposed British sovereignty over the minority of the population which is Irish, denying them their right to national freedom.

The minority of the population which is Irish have equal right to freedom.

The right to freedom does not belong exclusively to the majority of the population which is unionist.

Equal freedom for two equally legitimate peoples.

Nothing less and nothing more.

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15