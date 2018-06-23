Flawed logic on chanding doctrinal attitudes

D Howard Gilpin (‘The Presbyterian stance on homosexual practice is the position of the vast majority in Christendom,’ June 20) asserts that the Bible is “the only infallible rule of faith and practice”.

Towards the end of his epistle he agrees with me that “doctrinal attitudes to usury, slavery and eternal punishment have all changed” (examples of fallibility surely?).

He then concludes that infallibility peculiarly applies to the doctrine of ‘sexual morality’.

I am bemused by his flawed logic.

George McNally, Londonderry