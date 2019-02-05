Focus on re-establishing Stormont so it can have a say on possible limit to the Brexit backstop

The possibility to find solution for the backstop agreement based on the input of the power-sharing executive in Stormont should be explored.

Due to the DUP’s current powerful position on Westminster and Sinn Fein’s valid reasons not to re-enter into the power-sharing executive, it will certainty require pressure from Dublin, London and Brussels, to re-establish Stormont.

Letter to the editor

However given the huge implications of a no-deal Brexit there should be sufficient political will to work with the Northern Irish parties.

A possible compromise might be to give the power-sharing executive a say on limiting the backstop.

Patrick Bamming, Dublin 1