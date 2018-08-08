Good feedback but we differ on Hyde

I would like to thank Mr Micheal O’Cathail (‘Far from being anti-English, Hyde was proud of his Anglo-Irish roots,’ August 6) for his kindness in reading ‘Son of unionist clergyman fought to halt the decline of the Irish language’ (30 July) and for taking the trouble to respond in his letter.

Unfortunately we differ on our reading of Hyde’s unpublished diaries (some of which may be consulted in Dominic Daly’s fascinating book, The young Douglas Hyde: The dawn of the Irish Revolution and Renaissance 1874-1893).

Gordon Lucy, Belfast