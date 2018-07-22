Graham’s only ‘crime’ is preaching the gospel

Evangelist Franklin Graham will appear in Blackpool, England, for the Festival of Hope at the Winter Gardens in September, despite efforts on the part of his critics to derail his visit.

Even the Blackpool Transport has joined the fray by pulling advertisements for the event from its buses, according to the (Blackpool) Gazette. But why the outcry against a Christian evangelist whose only “crime” is preaching the gospel?

If the Bible is untrue, and the Devil is deemed pure nonsense, why the uproar over Mr Graham?

It seems odd that the evangelist’s presence would create such a stir among Britons — if in fact, the Bible is the myth it is purported to be. But perhaps the Bible is true.

In that case, the public backlash to Mr Graham’s visit makes all the sense in the world.

“Will a lion roar in the forest, when he hath no prey?”

Brian Stuckey, Denver, Colorado