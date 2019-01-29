Grateful for George Hamilton’s Kingsmills visit

During George Hamilton’s time as chief constable we didn’t see a dramatic shift in position on legacy by the PSNI — if anything we saw a hardening of the opinion it wasn’t for them to police the past, something I fundamentally disagree with.

Unfortunately there remains the position that legacy is a poisoned chalice that PSNI cannot wait to off-load, in many ways a police force abdicating its responsibilities.

I however put on record my thanks to the chief constable for meeting with the Kingsmills’ families.

His hand of friendship was both reassuring and comforting following the Barry McElduff incident, he recognised the deep hurt felt by the families, committing to fully and transparently investigate the incident. The decision by the PPS not to prosecute was disappointing.

His visit was of great significance as it represented that he was a chief constable who was prepared to recognise and stand with the families who have suffered greatly, stepping up to the occasion he sided with those deeply offended by political stupidity.

I wish Mr Hamilton a long and enjoyable retirement.

William Frazer, Co Armagh