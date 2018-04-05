Hall of shame in which IRA leader was glorified

Many within the unionist family were outraged and annoyed at the portrait which was unveiled of McGuinness at Stormont, which was attended by senior members of the DUP, including Arlene Foster and former first minister Peter Robinson and also by members of the Ulster Unionist Party and Alliance.

I would like to ask the DUP why they have betrayed the victims once again by attending the unveiling of the portrait of a former IRA commander, McGuinness.

I believe it is a kick in the teeth to the innocent victims who were butchered by the IRA.

It was sickening to hear Peter Robinson refer to the IRA commander as a friend.

It was encouraging to read what Stephen Gault, whose father was killed in the Enniskillen bomb, had to say and that he was sickened by the glorification of former IRA commander Martin McGuinness.

He went on to say that he would never forgive McGuinness for his IRA past.

I would say to the DUP that they would need to take the same line instead of cosying up to members of a party which was linked to the IRA.

It was good to see that one unionist politician, TUV leader Jim Allister, had convictions and principles and stayed away from the hall of shame in which a former IRA commander was glorified and which shamefully was attended by so called unionist politicians.

Brian Moorhead, Banbridge