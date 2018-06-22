Hard to stomach talk about morals from ex SF couple

The comments of former Sinn Fein members Francie and Anne Brolly on abortion where hard to stomach (‘Abortion stance of gang-like SF strikes at vital republican values: ex-MLA,’ June 21).

They say they have left the party because it is “not interested in morals”.

Where were Mr and Mrs Brolly’s morals when the IRA was carrying out post birth abortion on the likes of nine year Kathryn Eakin in Claudy?

They claim that “not allowing people to speak or vote according to their conscience goes totally against republicanism”.

Where is the voice of Patrick Connolly?

Why doesn’t he have a right to a conscience on issues like this?

Because the wicked IRA which the Brollys continue to justify and defend robbed him of life at Claudy.

The Brollys claim that “if there’s no freedom, there’s no point in Sinn Fein talking about a republic”.

Where was their concern for the freedom of 16-year-old William Temple when the milkman’s helper was blown out into eternity in Claudy?

The brutal truth is that being in Sinn Fein during the period the Brollys were associated with that movement leaves any professed claim to be “pro-life” laughable were the issue involved not so serious.

Boyd Douglas, TUV Councillor, Limavady