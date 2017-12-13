Harriet Harman was patronising in her NI remarks

Harriet Harman MP has praised the “remarkable progress” of women fighting for equality in Northern Ireland.

We find this very patronising given that the Labour Party, in which she has played a leadership role, refuses to give women in NI the right to vote for Labour Party candidates.

We welcome the fact Labour women MPs in Westminster are going to interfere more actively in support of women here. However women in NI, for all the progress made, are still disenfranchised electorally by the Labour Party.

Brigitte Anton, Labour Party NI spokesperson, Belfast BT9

See Harriet Harman’s remarks here.