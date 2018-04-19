Harry does not consider himself a hero – but we do

I am asking people to support the online petition to have former Northern Ireland international Harry Gregg knighted.

While Harry dislikes the title ‘hero’, that is exactly what Harry is.

His actions in the aftermath of the Munich air crash set him aside as someone courageous, selfless and modest.

Harry Gregg richly deserves the highest accolade for his actions at Munich.

Harry has also been a vital part of our local football scene in Northern Ireland and still maintains a keen interest in youth football, indeed the Harry Gregg Foundation is seen as the major influence in developing the careers of aspiring young footballers.

For so many reasons Harry deserves this recognition and the petition can be signed at www.change.org.

I would urge people to ensure the 10,000 signatures already on the petition is added to in big numbers throughout Northern Ireland.

George Robinson MBE, DUP MLA, East Londonderry