Brian O’Driscoll and Liam Neeson, both big strong men, support aborting defenceless babies.

Do they not see the damage abortion also does to women?

Mary, the 13 year old in the C Case, was forced in 1997 by the Irish Supreme Court to have an abortion against her will and the will of her parents.

She spoke this week about how traumatised she was by this abortion and the loss of her child.

In my opinion O’Driscoll, Neeson, Bono and the U2 band are heroes with feet of clay.

Dr Owen Gallagher, Glenavy Co Antrim