Homelessness problem in Republic suggests nationalist people being left behind in the South

When the shillelagh shaking Taoiseach Leo Varadkar ventures north to put us in our place about Brexit and the rights of the nationalist population, ‘who will never again be left behind,’ it would be fair to say he has lost contact with Northern political nous.

His political reputation is not founded on his knowing what he is talking about, but on a certain personal dexterity and the choice and order of words.

If the European Union he extols is so wonderful why are there over 3000 children and their families classified as homeless in his southern nirvana?

The flaccidity of his leadership and his lack of concern about homelessness is exposed when he states, ‘nobody should expect a free home.’

On his watch they won’t expect any home and this catastrophe has the hallmark of nationalist people being left behind.

All the Taoiseach’s trips north achieve is to stampede the lethargic DUP to develop a technique of pseudo subtlety and abstruseness which permits them to deal with his trivial statements as though they were momentous.

The result of all this bombast is nothing more than a form of appeasement for their respective followers.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry