Hostel residents give thanks for a memorable Christmas

Thanks to the kindness and generosity of many groups and individuals the residents of Utility Men’s Hostel had a most wonderful and memorable Christmas.

Once again we have been overwhelmed by donations of food and presents.

It has been very much appreciated by the residents here one and all.

In particular we would like to thank Jarlath McAllister, April Smith, Musgrave’s, Jo Gibson and everyone at RUTH, The Man Shack, Dary Grahams footballers and Friendship House Sandy Row.

We hope that you will continue to support us in 2018, we need your help now more than ever.

Edmund McCullough, Manager Men’s Utility Hostel, Belfast BT12