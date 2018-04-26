Hotels provide a service and so they are right to accept bookings

I am glad that the various hotels across the country that the Christian Institute has hired in advance of the supreme court hearing into this case have accepted these bookings and not later rejected them.

This is a fine example of how business operates.

None of these hotels are endorsing or promoting the message that the Christian Institute were getting across to those assembled.

They were merely providing their services within their business sector in a professional way to allow them to express that message.

This is the sort of way that all business should operate and I trust and pray that all of those who have gathered or will gather at a future event will take note of this practical lesson in business.

Stephen Glenn, Chair Northern Ireland Liberal Democrats, Bangor