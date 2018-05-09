How would Clinton see memorial row?

May I, through the medium of the News Letter, address an open letter to past president Bill Clinton, Freeman of the City of Belfast?

In November 1987 the Roman Catholic IRA placed a bomb in a Roman Catholic church hall in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

The resulting explosion, aimed at the annual Remembrance Sunday service, claimed the lives of 12 innocent people, injured 63 others and caused revulsion throughout the world.

Now, some 30 years later, the building, still owned by the Roman Catholic church, bears your name as The Clinton Centre, purportedly intended to promote the peace efforts for which you have been awarded the Freedom of Belfast.

However, the Roman Catholic Diocesan Trust in charge of the building has refused to accommodate the erection of a memorial to the victims of the bombing.

May I ask, sir, how you view this display of uncharitable conduct by the trustees of a building which now bears your name in the declared aim of promoting peace?

Robert Wallace, Portadown