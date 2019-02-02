Hypocrisy of abortion situation is compounded by the Tories blocking reform to appease DUP

We learnt last week that, officially, there were only 12 abortions carried out in Northern Ireland in the year from April 2017 to March 2018.

In reality, more than 900 women travelled to England and Wales during the same period, for abortion services funded by Westminster. An unknown number sourced illegal abortion pills under threat of prosecution by the PSNI.

We also learned that the same police service acted as an escort for a 12-year-old girl who had been raped and had to travel to England to access an abortion.

The rank hypocrisy of this situation has now been compounded by the Conservative government in Westminster blocking an amendment to reform abortion laws to appease the DUP.

This has been a breathtakingly cynical display of political expediency. Women in Northern Ireland are viewed as no more than bargaining chips to be traded for political power.

They deserve better – they deserve justice and equality.

Breda Corish, London N16 (Ex-Kerry, Dublin and Limerick)