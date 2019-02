I read Sinn Fein are engaging with “civic unionism”.

I take it those unionists won’t ask any awkward questions like, what republican genius thought it a good idea to try and persuade people to come into a united Ireland by shooting them and blowing them to bits?

Or how statistics that showed it was in fact Protestants who were discriminated in social housing provision in the 1960s were kept buried until very recently.

Mr JF, Coalisland, By text message