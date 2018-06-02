I was born Catholic Irish but after the abortion vote I am glad NI is separate from the Republic

Wordsworth wrote this in 1802, in what he judged to be a time of moral drought:

“Milton! thou shouldst be living at this hour:

England hath need of thee: she is a fen

Of stagnant waters: altar, sword, and pen,

Fireside, the heroic wealth of hall and bower,

Have forfeited their ancient English dower

Of inward happiness, we are selfish men;

O raise us up, return to us again,

And give us manners, virtue, freedom, power,

Thy soul was like a star, and dwelt apart,

Thou hadst a voice whose sound was like the sea;

Pure as the naked heavens, majestic, free,

So didst thou travel on life’s common way,

’In cheerful godliness; and yet thy heart

The lowliest duties on herself did lay.”

Where is England’s moral fibre now?

In the light of the Republic of Ireland’s referendum result, which appears to seek abortion on demand at twelve weeks gestation, when the baby is perfectly formed, I cannot but recall the wise observations of Wordsworth.

I believe now that the moral fibre is to be found in Northern Ireland.

The British parliament must not impose its power on NI’s just laws which treats the unborn person with respect.

It is time to rethink the situation on abortion and to understand that the baby is precious and deserves our protection under the law.

I was born in Ireland and received a thorough grounding in the Catholic faith. I now feel that we must look to the Protestant north to bring reason and proportion back to this subject.

I thank God now that Northern Ireland is separated from the Republic of Ireland, and for the first time in my life feel a sense of relief and even joy.

I fear the Republic has lost its moral compass.

Helena .P. Catherall (nee. Ceallagh), Osterley, Middlesex