I was seeking to lessen any hurt over the slogan Brits Out, not to justify it

Dear JF (‘People believe that the phrase Brits Out refers to a population, not the establishment,’ March 11):

If you read what I wrote, I said that I was by no means excusing the use of the phrase Brits Out, and that I found it unacceptable and inexcusable.

I was simply pointing out that there was another interpretation to the graffiti that some ill informed people scrawl everywhere.

I never tried to justify it, or give it an air of respectability, please refrain from putting words in my mouth or judging what my interpretation of any ill informed writing written on a wall.

If you think that it refers to all British people living in Northern Ireland, then I am sorry you feel that and acknowledge why and how that could happen.

My point was simply that to most of the calibre of person who scrawls graffiti, the terms ‘Brits’ , to them, refers to British establishment not the population, but you are entitled to feel as you do.

I had only hoped that by pointing out it was probably aimed at the establishment rather than the population might lessen any hurt caused by these mindless, thoughtless people.

Mary Russell, Balregan, Dundalk