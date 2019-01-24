I will not be among those seeking an Irish passport

In James Agars’s letter (January 19), he mentions ‘middle class Prods seeking Irish passports’.

This is not a surprise as many of them probably travel to the Aviva Stadium for the rugby anyway.

Seriously, they should be ashamed to call themselves unionists if they are seeking dual citizenship with a country that has opposed the UK getting a fair deal at every turn.

The Republic did not cover themselves with glory when it came to fighting terrorism during 30 years of the Troubles.

Undoubtedly, it was mostly the working class that voted for Brexit in the UK.

The only reason this was not the case in nationalist areas of Northern Ireland was for political rather than practical reasons.

However, this is looked down upon by some of the middle and upper classes, many of whom are more concerned about their own pockets.

One person made the comment that those earning under £30,000 should not have had a vote, with some irrelevant singer saying that people over 75 should not have had a vote.

If there was a way for some people to deny democracy when it suits them, no doubt they would do it. Unsurprisingly, the people critical of those wanting to leave the European Union completely are well heeled and live in leafy areas unaffected by the negative aspects of immigration.

It seems many in the upper and middle classes think that those less well off are not intelligent enough or well-informed enough to make a rational decision on their future!

I, for one, will not be seeking an Irish passport no matter how long the queues might be. For if there are any positives to being a member of the EU, there are far more negatives.

Those who are trying to thwart democracy in the UK are playing with fire. People are losing confidence in the political elite.

A second referendum would be an affront to British democracy and do irreparable damage. If we have to leave with a no deal Brexit, the pendulum will have swung the other way, and the Republic may be made to put up a hard border by the EU.

They no doubt will blame the British, but we would be foolish to let them because if this was to happen, the hard border would be the result of being under the authority of the European Union diktat’s rules and not free to make your own decisions.

It will be great for the UK to be free of unelected bureaucrats making rules that the majority of our people disagree with.

John Mulholland, Doagh