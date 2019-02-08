I would be open to a new Ireland if not for Sinn Fein

As a Protestant from a pro-unionist background and as also having a good take on factual Irish History, I would have been open to the formation of a new Ireland and playing my part as a citizen therein.

After all, I believed that people with the same background as myself had no longer anything to fear from the Irish state, the majority of its people nor the Roman Catholic Church.

However, it is most unfortunate that unrelenting insults and downright nastiness that continually emanate from Sinn Fein and their ‘republican’ followers has now all but put paid to any such considerations!

It is clear to see that within the DNA of SF/IRA and their follower’s there is absolute loathing for anything British, English, Northern Irish, Protestant, Ex RUC, Ex UDR, British Army, Ulster Scot, Orange Order, unionist, loyalist, and so on (now we can also add Brexit to the list!).

A question that springs to many people’s mind then is: “Who is going to protect such peoples from Sinn Fein/IRA/republicans, given their propensities,if they ever get their united Ireland”?

In creating this trepidation, Sinn Fein and the IRA Army Council in my opinion has underestimated the views of the moderate pro-unionist people like myself in their exuberance that ‘their’ united Ireland is now within grasp, especially amid the mix of Brexit.

Consequently, I certainly won’t be wanting anything to do with any united Ireland that is under the control or influence of Sinn Fein and the IRA’s (they haven’t gone away you know) army council.

They who never stop moaning about their rights being disrespected but are more than happy to ride roughshod over everyone else’s.

Archibald Toner, Dromore