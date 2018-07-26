If electorate are not concerned at controversies then NI deserves its fate

The recent disclosure of the Paisley family’s free excursions to Sri Lanka is merely another example of the DUP’s unfitness for office.

Never mind the party’s abject failure to recognise the importance of the negotiations leading to the Good Friday (dis) Agreement and their abandonment of the unionist people during those discussions.

If the electorate are unconcerned about that, and the subsequent RHI scandal and arrogance of Mrs Foster in refusing to temporarily stand down to save the executive; the recent planning controversies and now this latest freebie scandal, then surely Northern Ireland deserves to be in the position it now finds itself.

A Thompson, Dungannon