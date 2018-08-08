If it is no to an Irish language act, it is time for unionists to worry

Back in the day, the Presbyterian General Asembly referred to the Irish language as ‘our sweet and memorable mother tongue’ and made it a requirement that trainee ministers have a knowledge of the language.

However, unionist politicians have ruled out an Irish language act in advance of any talks about the restoration of Stormont.

Historically our bold leaders rejected timid social reform, power sharing with moderate nationalists, talks with Sinn Fein, terrorists in government and the abolition of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the UDR.

Am I alone in feeling worried?

Alan S. Carson, (Founder of pro-Union Mainstream group on social media) Castlereagh BT5