If only nationalists had accepted NI, as Protestants did Ireland

Not for the first time Malachy Scott (‘British sovereignty over the Irish is the real issue,’ June 5) spouts the same old theme regarding British sovereignty over Irish people in Northern Ireland and asks the question; how would loyalists react to Irish sovereignty over unionists?

Like their co-religionists following partition in the South they would accept it and settle down to become good loyal citizens of the state.

Letters to Editor

Perhaps if nationalists had behaved likewise in the North, unionists would have had a lot more empathy with their situation.

AC Thompson, Dungannon