If unrepentant terrorists are good enough for government then their past deeds must seems to have a hint of legitimacy

The comment by Arlene Foster and Rosemary Barton (‘No-one should deflect from IRA’s culpability for Enniskillen horror,’ Feb 28) is of course correct in that “No-one should deflect from IRA’s culpability...”

What it fails to address is the responsibility of unionist politicians in affording Sinn Fein/IRA the opportunity to re-write history and dress their sectarian murder campaign in a cloak of seeming legitimacy.

Ulster, and her people, endured the longest and most vicious terror campaign in post-war Europe. To have done so should be counted as a defence of democracy and its principles equal to any in recorded history.

However, since David Trimble’s 1998 Agreement unionist politicians have appeared ever eager to sit in government with those who regularly eulogise, justify and celebrate the terror campaign.

What logical conclusion can there be but that if they are good enough for government their past deeds must have a hint of legitimacy? This willingness to share in government with unrepentant terrorists is itself a departure from democracy. Do London or Washington admit Al-Qaeda or Isis to their cabinets?

The victims of Sinn Fein/IRA and their relatives deserve the complete support of all, including the clear and unwavering support for the principles of democracy upon which justice rests.

In politics, as in many spheres, you may be known by the company you (are willing to) keep.

Robert Wallace, Portadown