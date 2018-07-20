Inquiry into IRA will be revealing about Britain

Re Ben Lowry (‘Handing legacy to IRA is one of the biggest scandals since WW2,’ July 18).

According to Ben, “The big story about the British [sic] state and the Troubles is how restrained it was, despite many lapses, the most notable and shameful of which was on Bloody Sunday in 1972.”

Tell the full story.

The British state has no right to govern Irish people [Ben’s “nationalist community”].

The British state denies Irish people in Northern Ireland their right to national freedom.

Ben seems unable to grasp this basic fact.

To quote Ben: “To people who would say what would you do differently, then I would say ... it must be made clear to the IRA that if they rake over the past it will be an uncomfortable process for them; ie London could quite simply have ordered a public inquiry into the IRA ... to get to the bottom of who it was who ran this organisation and carried out its worst atrocities”.

By all means do that. Absolutely.

A public inquiry into the IRA would also expose the basic nature of the British state.

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15