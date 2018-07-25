IRA did more damage than Brexit will ever do

Listening to a news report on Monday evening, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill was speaking after pleading with Barnier for a summit on Ireland.

She spoke of the catastrophic impact of Brexit on Ireland.

Yet in the report immediately after there was over 200 new jobs being created in her neighbouring constituency by a company exporting to over 100 countries, surely if the situation was as dire as she thinks this investment would not be happening.

There is a world outside the EU after all!

Just more hypocrisy from Sinn Fein, their fellow travellers in the IRA caused more damage to the Northern Ireland economy that Brexit will ever do.

Stop your political posturing Michelle and get on with the job you were elected to do in Stormont.

Desmond Graham, Hillsborough