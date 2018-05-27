Ireland has fallen into callous disregard for unborn life

A country famous for the protection of unborn life has fallen into callous disregard, with the majority voting for an open attempt by the government to introduce abortion on demand.

Some 60+ million babies have been brutally murdered in mainland Britain since the introduction of similar legislation, with as many as one in five pregnancies now ending in abortion.

Ireland has voted for the same.

What has happened, where has natural affection disappeared, that murder of a vulnerable human being has become “a women’s right to healthcare”?

There will be consequences for Ireland. And governments would do well to heed the words of Christ.

“But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and [that] he were drowned in the depth of the sea.” Matthew 18:6.

Lee Maginnis, Portadown