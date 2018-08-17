Irish minister Harris did not visit Omagh out of compassion

It is ironic that Republic of Ireland (ROI) minister Simon Harris should visit Omagh on this unhappy occasion.

It was claimed by one newspaper that his visit was to “represent the Irish government”.

Minister Harris himself must have a very short memory indeed.

He does not seem to recall being a major cheerleader at Dublin Castle three months ago, on 26 May 2018, during the celebrations on the vanquishing of the unborn.

He will be aware that, in the referendum put to the people of the ROI, the innocent word, “choice”, is a euphemism for termination, in turn a euphemism for abortion, and in turn a euphemism for murder.

For that is what it is, no less. (See Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Guidelines, page 57).

Further, his attendance at Omagh was hardly motivated by compassion, but by political considerations, including the interference by the ROI government into the affairs of Northern Ireland.

Donal O’Driscoll, Blacrock, Co Dublin