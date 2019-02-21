Ben Lowry (‘SF called talks a sham but maybe that describes its own role’, Feb 16) stated, “but at the same time, the British government should be driven by a simple guiding principle: that any destabilising tactics, such as pulling down Stormont, will not be seen to have resulted in reward [such as having achieved an Irish language act]”.

Before that he wrote: “For much of the last year of the [1914-18] war, the government in London was planning to introduce conscription in Ireland, plainly unaware of the extent to which the mood had changed after the 1916 executions.”

The British government should be guided by the principle that the Irish people have the right to govern themselves without British interference.

British rule is British rule. It doesn’t need to be “a rotten state”.

Malachy Scott, Belfast BT15