Is SDLP’s future a republican one?

I am somewhat bemused by the talk of the proposed merger of the Social Democratic and Labour Party with Fianna Fail – ‘The Republican Party’.

The SDLP began as a political party emphasising ‘social democracy’ and ‘labour’ issues, and not nationalism.

It later transformed into a nationalist party, much to the annoyance of many of their members.

If this merger goes ahead with Fianna Fail, will the SDLP have completed their transformation into “The Republican Party”?

I cannot help but think that Gerry Fitt would turn in his grave.

Brian Kennaway

South Antrim