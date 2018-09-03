Isle of Man event gave motorcycling the boost that the sport needed

After the dark clouds over the sport this year a bright star shone out this past week in the Festival of Motorcycling, Isle of Man.

It was very much a case that Irish eyes were smiling, with Irish racers shining in the Manx grand prix series and taking double wins as a good measure.

Letters

One mentions the young, shy man from the famous town of Ballymoney.

Darryl Tweed he did the double and was on his way by a mile to make it a treble only to lose out on last lap by a fuel shortage.

Yes, Irish riders from both north and south made the 2018 races an outstanding Irish success — and they deserve every accolade they get. Well done lads.

Those excellent performances will be long remembered by followers. This was the boost the sport badly needed.

Tom Maxwell, Dave Butler, Damian Horan, rode very well and Skerries rider Andy Farrell also did the double.

Yes surely a Manx grand prix for the Irish fans to remember with pride.

Joe Spence, Kells, Co Antrim