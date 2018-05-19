It is Anderson who should apologise, not Bradley

In Friday’s edition of the News Letter (page 10) it was reported that Shinner Martina Anderson (a former convict) confronted the Secretary of State Karen Bradley, where she ... “asked her (SoS) to apologise for her shameful comments regarding legacy”.

At 18 years of age, Anderson was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and causing an explosion.

She was released on bail after spending two months in Armagh jail whereby she fled across into the safe haven of the Irish Republic.

She was arrested again in June 1985 at a flat in Glasgow with four other IRA members including Brighton bomber Patrick Magee whereby all five were convicted of conspiring to cause explosions in England but later released under the terms of the Belfast Agreement.

It is a pity that Ms Bradley did not the political courage to tell Anderson that it is SHE, who should apologise for her party’s links to the IRA military wing’s murderous acts, against the innocents, for over three+ decades, which has primarily contributed to the present day ‘legacy cases’.

William Spence, Belfast BT13